‘Joy Ride’: Stephanie Hsu and Ashley Park, First Look at New Comedy – Film News in Brief

Lionsgate has released the first image for Adele Lim’s “Joy Ride,” a comedy feature starring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu.

The film is set to release in theaters June 23.

“Joy Ride” tells the raunchy story of how four unlikely friends embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. After Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes doesn’t go according to plan, she recruits her childhood best friend, Lolo (Cola), her college friend turned Chinese soap star, Kat (Hsu) and Lolo’s eccentric cousin and Deadeye (Wu). “The four friends’ epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery, ultimately revealing the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

“Joy Ride” was written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao. The film was produced by director Adele Lim, writers Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen.

Ingenuity Studio Announces London Expansion, Appoints Patrick Dean as Executive Producer and Office Lead

Ingenuity Studios announced its expansion into a London office as well as its appointment of Patrick Dean as executive producer and office lead. Dean, a visual effects industry veteran, will lead Ingenuity in the United Kingdom.

In the position, Dean will further Ingenuity’s role as a global full-service and in-demand visual effects studio, leading strategic growth and overseeing client relationship management in the United Kingdom.

Dean’s portfolio includes episodic and feature work such as “Slow Horses,” “Chernobyl,” “Outlander” and “Thor: The Dark World.”

“We’re enthusiastic about having a presence in the United Kingdom, and it’s important to note that we’ve been thoughtful about the kind of person we wanted to lead our team for our European flagship,” said Ingenuity founding partner and VFX supervisor David Lebensfeld in a statement. “We found that leader in Patrick. He is already working seamlessly with the greater team, and he’s aligned with the intentional culture that we have established and cultivated over the years.”

Laika Expanding into Live-Action, Names Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series.

Laika has announced its expansion into the live-action sector, with its announcement and new addition of former Netflix executive, Matt Levin. Levin will become Laika’s president of live-action film and series, a new position in effort to expand the company.

Levin joins as Laika develops its sixth animated movie, “Wildwood,” and its first ever live-action project, “Seventeen,” a film adapted from John Brownlow’s action thriller novel.

Previously, Levin served as Netflix’s director of original independent film, and co-founded the growing original independent film department. Additionally, Levin oversaw the development and production of 25 films including, “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” “Havoc,” “Kate,” “Gerald’s Game,” “Someone Great,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Private Life” and “The Land of Steady Habits.”

“Matt is the perfect partner to spearhead Laika’s live-action division. His exceptional leadership skills, creative sensitivity, and sharp storytelling mind will guide our studio to the next phase of its evolution, and into exciting new genres, media, and formats,” said Laika president and CEO, Travis Knight. “At seventeen years old, Laika is grunting our way through the disaffected teenager stage of our development. Matt’s gonna help us become a proper grown-up.”