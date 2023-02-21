SAG Nominees Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell to Join Presenter Lineup – Film News in Brief

Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell are among the nominated stars doubling as presenters at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other principal actors taking the stage to introduce clips of cast performances from their respective films include Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li (“Babylon”); Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”); Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”); Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”); and Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”).

Additions to the presenter lineup were revealed Feb. 21 by Jon Brockett, executive producer of the awards show.

Previously announced presenters include nominees Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain along with actors Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson.

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Austin Butler, Troy Kotsur, Melanie Lynskey, Jenny Slate to Present at Film Independent Spirit Awards

Film Independent announced the headlining presenters for its upcoming show on March 4 including Austin Butler, Beatrice Grannò, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Troy Kotsur, Haley Lu Richardson, Melanie Lynskey, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate.

The presenters join previously-announced honorary co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Siân Heder.

The Film Independent Director’s Close-Up (DCU) series precedes the award ceremony. The series began at the beginning of the month holding ongoing online events. The program is in its 22nd year and celebrates the achievements of directors, writers and creators nominated for Spirit Awards. The in-person events will take place Feb. 26, Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Wallis, bringing to their stage our signature programs Film Independent Presents and Directors Close-Up on the eve of the Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh in a statement. “Like the Spirit Awards themselves, this year’s line-up is a true confluence of bold, original filmmakers who are creating the most provocative and imaginative work today.”

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will host the award show, which is taking place in Santa Monica. The ceremony will live stream on IMDb’s YouTube channel in addition Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.