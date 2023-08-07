‘The Miracle Club’ Returns to Theaters for Limited Re-Release – Films News in Brief 

Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s “The Miracle Club” is making its way back to theaters across the United States on Aug. 18 via Sony Pictures Classics.

After making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, “The Miracle Club” opened on July 14 in over 600 theaters across the U.S. and has grossed a total $1.73 million. “The Miracle Club” will return to the big screen in over 200 locations nationwide, playing through the end of the summer season.

The film stars Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Agnes O’Casey, who play three close friends with dreams of winning a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes. When their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) comes into town for her mother’s funeral, the women all band together to embark on their journey. “Along the way, old wounds are reopened, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle,” reads the film’s official logline.

“The Miracle Club” is based on a story by Jimmy Smallhorne. O’Sullivan directs a screenplay by Smallhorne, Timothy Prager and Joshua D. Maurer. Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer and Larry Bass serve as producers.

“What really enthralled me about the story is how three strong characters confront one another and then, by embracing truth, they understand that the miracle they have all been looking for is right in front of them: in the strength of their friendships and unshakeable togetherness,” said O’Sullivan. “What we have achieved together is to make an emotional movie that is truly joyous, uplifting, and aspirational.”