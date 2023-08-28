Richard Shepard Announces ‘Film Geek’ Documentary to Premiere This Fall (EXCLUSIVE) – Film News in Brief

Emmy and DGA award-winning director Richard Shepard (“Ugly Betty,” “Girls,” “The Perfection,” “Welcome to Chippendales”) has announced his latest project, a documentary titled “Film Geek,” which will premiere on Sept. 22 at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles.

“Film Geek” is inspired by Shepard’s experiences growing up in New York City as a young kid in love with the art of film. The documentary is comprised of clips from over 200 movies, as well as footage from Shepard’s personal archives, which help underscore his relationship with his mysterious father.

“With ‘Film Geek,’ I wanted to look back at my youth in New York City, and create a work of art out of the hundreds of movies I was obsessed with as a kid. I also wanted to tell the story of my complicated father— a loving but often mysterious man, who had no discernible job, went by three ot four different names, had an incredible connection and fascination with the city’s underbelly, and whose deep love of movies helped foster my own cinematic DNA,” said Shepard.

“This personal journey brought me incredible joy, along with the pain that comes from unraveling secrets about one’s parents,” he continued. “In telling my own story in ‘Film Geek,’ I also hope to find common ground with other film lovers over the movies we were obsessed with as kids, as well as how our parents shape us both in their best virtues and their worst.”

The film’s key art features a quote from Judd Apatow, who produced “Girls” (for which Shepard directed a dozen episodes) and praises the film as “a blast.”

“A fun, funny emotional rollercoaster of a movie,” Apatow’s quote reads. “Part cool film history, part moving personal history, ‘Film Geek’ is a unique and compelling doc about fathers & sons and the movies that binds them.”

In another show of support, the documentary’s American Cinematheque premiere will be presented by screenwriter Larry Karaszewski (“The People vs. Larry Flynt”), who will lead a Q&A with Shepard following the screening.

“Film Geek” is produced by Stacey Reiss, edited by Adam Lichtenstein and with Jonathan Stern as executive producer. Movie theatre artwork is by Skip Sturtz. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s worldwide distribution rights.