John Carney’s ‘Flora and Son’ Starring Eve Hewson Unveils First Trailer – Film News in Brief

Apple has debuted the first official trailer for John Carney’s “Flora and Son,” which stars Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Single mother Flora (Hewson) is unsure what to do with her rowdy teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan) when the police suggest he picks up a hobby. Max swiftly turns to the art of music with the help of a “washed-up L.A. musician” (Gordon-Levitt), with the family learning the true “transformative power of music.” The first official trailer gives audiences a glimpse at the heartfelt story showcasing the bond between a mother and her son.

The musical drama will hit select theaters on Sept. 22 and release globally via Apple TV+ on Sept. 29.

Jack Reynor will star alongside Hewson, Gordon-Levitt and Kinlan. Carney serves as director, writer and producer alongside Rebecca producers O’Flanagan, Robert Walpole, Anthony Bregman. Hewson, Gordon-Levitt, Reynor and Kinlan all executive produce.

Watch the official trailer below.

Composer Geoff Zanelli to Score Upcoming Animated Musical Comedy ‘Leo’

Emmy Award winning composer Geoff Zanelli will score the upcoming Netflix animated musical comedy “Leo,” out Nov. 21.

“Leo” stars Adam Sandler, who also serves as producer. The film depicts the last year of elementary school through the perspective of a class pet, a 74-year-old lizard named Leo (Sandler). Leo has lived in the classroom with a pet turtle (Bill Burr) for years, and devises a plan to see the outside world when he realizes his days are numbered. Along the way, he ends up getting caught up in the issues of the students. The film is co-directed by Robert Smigel, who also wrote the movie, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim. It is executive produced by Barry Bernardi and Paul Sado.

Zanelli has previously worked on the scores for “Christopher Robin,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” “Leo” marks a return to the genre of animation for Zanelli, who started his career working on the music for “Shark Tale,” “Antz,” and “Chicken Run.”

Zanelli has won the Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score) for the miniseries “Into the West,” from Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks.

Visual Effects Society Honors Tim McGovern, Taps New Members

The Visual Effects Society (VES) has honored founding member Tim McGovern with the 2023 VES Founders Award, with several other members being added to the society.

The Society designated archivist Sandra Joy Aguilar, producer and AMPAS governor Brooke Breton, VFX artist agent and executive Bob Coleman and Tim McGovern have been presented with lifetime VES memberships.

“Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects, our industry and the Society,” said VES board chair Lisa Cooke. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

All honorees will be celebrated this fall at an exclusive event in October.