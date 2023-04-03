Alyssa Milano to Executive Produce ‘For The Animals: A Dogumentary’ (EXCLUSIVE) – Film News in Brief

Actor and activist Alyssa Milano has signed on to executive produce the upcoming documentary “For The Animals: A Dogumentary,” directed by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti.

Milano previously teamed with Anubhuti and Shree for the production of their 2022 documentary “Surviving Sex Trafficking.” The film will be distributed by Filmhub toward the end of 2023.

“For The Animals” is a feature-length documentary about a small group of animal rights activists in Houston, Texas, dedicated to saving the lives of stray cats and dogs living on the street. The group is led by twin sisters Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist who are committed to helping stray animals Texas. Proceeds from the film will be used to help companion animals find homes and contribute to their welfare.

“Working with Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti is always so fulfilling because their projects beautifully combine my love of filmmaking with my activism,” stated Milano. “This film is yet another opportunity to use my platform and my voice for the voiceless. I hope it leads to forever homes for these stray animals.”

Filmmakers Shree and Anubhuti are also Jain monks of the Siddhayatan Tirth spiritual retreat center based in Dallas, Texas.

“There is nothing purer than an animal’s unconditional love,” Anubhuti said. “As Jain monks, we have dedicated our lives to raising awareness about non-violence and the importance of respecting all living creatures, uplifting their status, and seeing all souls as equal. This film aims to help more people understand the extent of the problem and how it is solvable.”

In addition to Milano, executive producers of the documentary also include Tena Faust, Tyson Faust, Tama Lundquist, Dr. Peter Farrell, Susan and Dan Boggio, Sue Smith, Jan Duncan and the Zikomo Foundation.

Submissions Open for the 10th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) have announced that submissions for their 10th Annual LMGI Awards are open and will close on May 21. This year’s ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the LGMI which aims to highlight and commemorate “the instrumental role of filming locations” that enhances tone, characters and storytelling narratives. The LMGI Awards, too, celebrate film commissions that exemplify outstanding scouting, pre-production and production processes of particular projects.

Both domestic and international submissions are to be accepted with productions that were released between June 2, 2022 and June 1, 2023, with a minimum of 60% of the production being shot on location.

Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials and Film Commissions categories will be presented with outstanding location awards. Honorary Awards are to include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley Award.

The 2023 LMGI Awards co-chairs are John Rakich, LMGI president, and Robin Citrin, supervising location manager.

All nominations will be announced on June 30. The LMGI Awards ceremony will be held on Aug. 26.