‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel Gets New Title – Film News in Brief

Next ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Movie Gets Title

The title of the sequel to the 2021 monster battle, “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” was released Wednesday, and it’s “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” The film’s producer Legendary tweeted “The #Monsterverse continues” with a brief teaser showing the fearsome reptile facing off against the massive primate.

Rebecca Hall and Bryan Tyree Henry, who appeared in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” return for the sequel, with Dan Stevens joining the cast. Adam Wingard returns to direct. “Godzilla vs. Kong” grossed $470 million worldwide, a healthy sum when many moviegoers were still hesitant to return to theaters in the midst of the pandemic. It was released simultaneously on HBO Max, causing controversy when Legendary was not on board with the early streaming release.

It’s the fifth entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which kicked off with the rebooted “Godzilla” in 2014, then the new “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017, then introduced some of Godzilla’s most fearsome enemies, like Mothra, King Ghidora and Rodan, in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019 and finally brought the two titans of cinema together in “Godzilla vs. Kong.” There’s also a “Skull Island” anime series coming to Netflix and a live-action “Godzilla and the Titans” series coming to Apple TV+ with Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Kiersey Clemons among the cast.

Sync Con Sets Upcoming Conference To Run December 1-3

Sync Con announced its fifth annual conference is set to take place Dec. 1-3. The Hollywood-based three-day conference will have several events, including panels, workshops, interactive activations and networking segments.

Sync Con is committed to providing music creatives with the opportunity to connect, learn and network with top executives in the world of music for media. Sync Con will also host the Sync awards ceremony and the new initiative, “I Am a Creative.” The awards ceremony will honor and recognize the accomplishments of top executives in the world of music for media. The “I Am Creative” initiative will allow attendees to meet and connect with recruiters from various companies within the music industries in person.

CEO and founder of Sync Con, Ade Olatunde said, “Our speakers are highly sought-after industry experts in this field, and it’s highly important that we create and foster the channel and platform for creatives to learn, network and connect with these leaders in a relaxed and transparent atmosphere. This nontraditional approach has set us apart and a huge reason behind the success of our conference.”

Sync Con will announce celebrity guests and presenters at a later date.