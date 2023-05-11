Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Will Cameo in ‘Fast X’: ‘Blessed to Honor My Father’s Legacy’

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, daughter of the late “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, was literally born into the Fast Family. But now, she’s making her first onscreen appearance in “Fast X.”

Walker shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram teasing her appearance in the Universal movie, which appears to take place on a plane. “Fast X” is set to make its world premiere in Rome on Friday.

“The first ‘Fast’ was released when I was one year old!” Walker captioned the post, explaining how the cameo came to be. “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Walker thanked “Fast X” director Louis Leterrier for his “kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” alluding to the fact Leterrier is already set to direct the upcoming 11th movie.

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever,” she added.

Paul Walker died in a single-car crash in 2013 at 40 years old. In the 10 years since his death, the “Fast” franchise has continued to pay tribute to both the actor and his character, Brian O’Conner, the undercover cop-turned-outlaw. “Furious 7″ marked Paul Walker’s final on-camera appearance in the franchise, and his brothers Caleb and Cody stood in to complete his remaining scenes. After a heart-warming sendoff, Brian’s presence is still alluded to in the franchise’s subsequent installments, 2017’s “Fate of the Furious” and 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga.” In the latest film, the character reappears via flashbacks to 2011’s “Fast Five,” making Meadow’s inclusion all the more touching.

Meadow Walker is the latest addition to the film’s supersized cast, with producer and star Vin Diesel joined by franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. Additional returning cast include John Cena, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Leo Abelo Perry also stars as little Brian, Dominic Toretto’s son, who was named in honor of Walker’s character.

Jason Momoa leads the pack of new additions, playing the family’s latest foe — the villainous Dante Reyes. Other series newcomers include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno, who plays the Torettos’ grandmother.

“Fast X” hits theaters on May 19.