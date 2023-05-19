Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Speeds to $7.5 Million in Previews

Fasten your seatbelts because Universal’s “Fast X” is racing into theaters this weekend, and it’s picked up $7.5 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

The 10th “Fast and Furious” is predicted to open to more than $60 million. That would make it the franchise’s seventh-highest debut, between 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million) and 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw” spinoff ($60 million). In terms of Thursday previews, those movies made $7.1 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

“F9” released during the pandemic, when around 80% of theaters were still shuttered, giving “Fast X” a shaky outlook in the U.S. However, international sales have played a major part in the “Fast and Furious” global box office hauls. “Fast X” is targeting $220 million overseas in its first weekend. After costing $340 million to produce and $100 million to promote, “Fast X” will need to keep its foot on the gas after it opens to net a large profit.

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto returns once again in “Fast X,” which introduces a new vengeful villain, played by “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa. It’s revealed that his character, Dante Reyes, is the son of “Fast Five” bad guy Hernan Reyes. He’s had a bone to pick with Dom and the Fast Family in the years after they killed his father and stole his family’s riches during their destructive bank vault heist — the one where they dragged a massive vault from their cars through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Almost every major player from the “Fast and Furious” franchise is back, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. Some newcomers are joining the fray, including “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson, “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Leo Abelo Perry as Dom’s son and Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother. Louis Leterrier directed the movie and is already tapped to return for the 11th and seemingly final film in the franchise.

“Fast X” is expected to take the box office crown from Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which has ruled over the charts since its debut two weeks ago. But Disney will be back next week with the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”