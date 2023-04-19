‘Fast and Furious 11’ Taps Louis Leterrier as Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Louis Leterrier is staying in Dominic Toretto’s family.

The “Transporter” helmer will serve as director of the next film in the grand finale of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The new project will serve as a companion film to “Fast X,” the 10th title in the Vin Diesel series which opens May 19.

Leterrier replaced Justin Lin as director on “Fast X” last May, a breakneck substitution that clearly resulted in something meaningful for the team – which includes producer-star Diesel and legacy cast Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Charlize Theron.

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some,” said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer. “We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”

Leterrier’s credits include the launch of Jason Statham’s “Transporter” franchise, “Clash of the Titans,” and the successful magic heist film “Now You See Me.” In television, he directed the acclaimed “Lupin” and the Emmy winner “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” He is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

The “Fast and Furious” films have been a homegrown box office sensation for Universal, led by filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley. In “Fast X,” Diesel and his family are terrorized by newcomer Jason Momoa. The big screen Aquaman stars as Dante, a man looking for revenge against the team after a bank job gone wrong in the film “Fast Five.”

The “Fast” films have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, representing the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” marked the biggest global theatrical opening of all time. IP surrounding the film has spawned toys, video games, an animated series, and the spinoff franchise “Hobbs & Shaw.”