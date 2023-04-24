‘Fast and Furious’: Christina Hodson, Oren Uziel to Co-Write Next Installment

Christina Hodson (“The Flash,” “Bumblebee”) and Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) will co-write the next “Fast and Furious” movie with “Fast X” helmer Louis Leterrier returning to direct.

The 11th film in the Vin Diesel-starring franchise will mark Hodson and Uziel’s first official collaboration together.

Last week, Variety exclusively revealed that Leterrier (“The Transporter”) would return to direct the next installment of “Fast and Furious” franchise, which serves as a companion film to “Fast X,” opening May 19.

