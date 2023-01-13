Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Trespassing, Faces One Year of Probation and $500 Fine

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case on Friday, reports News10 ABC.

The “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” star accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time. They must pay a $500 fine and face one year of probation. As part of the plea deal, Miller agreed to 41 conditions, which include no drinking, random drug tests and a commitment to continue seeking mental health treatment.

Miller, 30, was accused of entering a neighbor’s house and stealing several bottles of alcohol from their pantry last May. The actor was initially charged with trespassing, burglary and petit larceny, with the latter two charges now dropped. Had those charges not been dropped, Miller could have faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

In a statement provided to News10 ABC, Miller’s attorney said, “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

The Vermont incident is just one of many controversies and legal issues that Miller has faced in the past year. The actor was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller has also previously been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar.

Last August, Miller apologized for their behavior and stated that they would be undergoing mental health treatment. The actor is still set to star in Warner Bros.’ “The Flash,” the superhero’s first solo film, debuting in theaters on June 23.