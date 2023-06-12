Ezra Miller Issues First Public Comments Since Misconduct Allegations at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Ezra Miller made a public showing for the first time in nearly two years on Monday night, attending the Los Angeles premiere of the DC Studios’ “The Flash.”

The embattled actor spoke openly about past misconduct allegations and legal woes before fans and many industry players at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, made a big show of acknowledging Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, and DC stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

Following a series of escalating incidents, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in 2022, after state police investigated an incident involving a robbery at a private residence. The controversy began in 2020 after a video was circulated in which Miller appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the Hawaii case, and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Miller received a rockstar welcome at “The Flash” premiere, introduced by his director Andy Muschietti.

“I love you, maestro,” Miller told the director. “I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

More to come …