‘Extraction 3’ With Chris Hemsworth Coming to Netflix

Chris Hemsworth’s hit action franchise, “Extraction,” is getting a third adventure. The action star and director Sam Hargrave made the announcement at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, following the June 16 premiere of “Extraction 2.”

The first two films center on black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth). In the first film, Tyler takes on a mission to save an Indian crime lord’s son, but it pushes him to the brink of death. “Extraction 2” picks up with Tyler recovering from the assignment, but then he decides to embark on another risky task in order to save the family of a famed Georgian gangster.

Hargrave, whose directorial debut was the first “Extraction,” has lent his stunt expertise to the franchise’s second film as well. The stuntman-turned-director stunned fans with the sequel’s use of a singular shot for a 21-minute action sequence.

“Extraction 2” was produced by Hemsworth, Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers. Executive producers included Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Jake Aust.

The first film was based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel “Ciudad,” and was adapted by Parks and the Russo brothers. Joe Russo returned to “Extraction 2” and served as the sequel’s screenwriter.

The franchise’s first film premiered in April 2020 and at the time was the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix’s history after reaching 99 million households within its first four weeks of release. It re-entered the Top 10 during the Fourth of July weekend, making the film the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.

“Extraction” and “Extraction 2” are currently available to stream on Netflix.