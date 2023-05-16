‘Extraction 2’ Trailer Teases Chris Hemsworth’s Insane 21-Minute, One-Shot Action Scene

Netflix has released a second trailer for the upcoming action sequel “Extraction 2,” which provides a peek into a jaw-dropping, one-shot action sequence with Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake at the helm.

On Sunday, Hemsworth teased fans about the upcoming film on Twitter, writing “A single shot oner that clocks in at 21 minutes…you heard that right. Prepare for the ride of your life!!”

Filmmaker Sam Hargrave is back after making his directorial debut with the original “Extraction” in 2020. Once again, he brings his stunt coordinator expertise after working on “Avengers: Endgame,” “Deadpool 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Suicide Squad,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Accountant.” On the “Avengers” and “Civil War” movies, he collaborated with the Russo brothers, who produced the two “Extraction” movies.

Joe Russo serves as the “Extraction 2″ screenwriter, and he produces alongside Hemsworth, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Patrick Newall, Mike Larocca and Eric Gitter.

In addition to Hemsworth, “Extraction 2” stars Golshifteh Farahani (“Body of Lies”), Adam Bessa (“Mosul”), Daniel Bernhardt (“John Wick”), Tinatin Dalakishvili (“The Undeclared War), and Justin Howell (“Avengers: Endgame”).

The first “Extraction” film was the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix’s history at the time. Following the first four weeks after its April 2020 release, the action film reached 99 million households. It re-entered the Top 10 releases during the Fourth of July weekend, making the film the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.

“Extraction 2” is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16. Watch the “Extraction 2” trailer below.