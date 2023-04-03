‘Extraction 2’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Returns From the Dead in Netflix’s Even Crazier Action Sequel

After being presumed dead at the end of Netflix’s first “Extraction” film, Chris Hemsworth is back (surprise!) as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake for another high-octane mission.

In the first trailer for “Extraction 2,” Hemsworth’s Rake is revealed to be alive, and he’s wasting no time getting back to action. He brutally beats people down with a riot shield in what appears to be a prison break, uses the shield to deflect a fiery molotov cocktail, then proceeds to punch rioters with his burning fist.

Director Sam Hargrave returns for the sequel, as do producers Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously teamed with Hemsworth on “Avengers: Endgame.” After making his directorial debut with the first “Extraction,” the follow-up is Hargrave’s second film. He previously worked as a stunt coordinator with the Russos on “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa as Nik and Yaz Khan, members of Rake’s mercenary crew, plus newcomers Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

The first “Extraction,” released in April 2020, was a major hit for Netflix. It was the most-watched original film premiere in the streaming service’s history, reaching 99 million households in its first four weeks of release. It was the most-streamed title during its debut weekend, then later re-entered the Top 10 releases during the Fourth of July weekend. “Extraction” ended up as the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.

“Extraction 2” will release on Netflix on June 16. Watch the trailer below: