India’s Excel Entertainment Sets Vishal Ramchandani as CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian studio Excel Entertainment has promoted business head Vishal Ramchandani to the newly created position of CEO.

An MBA by qualification, Ramchandani joined Excel in 2008, in the marketing division. In 2013, he was entrusted with the duties of heading the division, where he spearheaded award-winning marketing campaigns for films such as “Fukrey,” “Baar Baar Dekho,” “Gold” and “Gully Boy.”

In 2018, Ramchandani was elevated to the position of business head. In this role, he played a pivotal role in transforming Excel Entertainment from a creative production house to a studio that self-funds, markets and distributes its films. Under his leadership, the company’s distribution business diversified with the K.G.F. franchise, which became a nationwide blockbuster. He was also instrumental in Excel expanding into different verticals such as a talent division and co-production deals, as well as facilitating new media ventures.

Ramchandani said: “I am thrilled and humbled to take on the role of CEO at Excel Entertainment, a company that has been my home for the past 15 years. I am excited to build upon the company’s legacy of creative excellence and innovation. I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team to drive forward our vision for the future. With our planned expansion across verticals and the goal of transforming Excel into a global creative studio, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment so as to bring exceptional content to audiences worldwide.”

Excel was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 2001 and their first film was seminal Bollywood hit “Dil Chahta Hai.” Upcoming projects include feature films “Fukrey 3,” “Jee Le Zaraa,” “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” “Yudhra,” “Madhgaon Express,” “Agni” and “Ground Zero” and Amazon Prime Video series “Dahaad,” “Bambai Meri Jaan,” “Made In Heaven” season 2 and “Mirzapur” season 3.