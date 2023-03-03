Sony Pictures Wins Sister’s ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’ With Ariana DeBose, Chloe Fineman, Amanda Seyfried, Meg Stalter (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has won global distribution rights to the hot comedy package “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,” a script co-written by buzzy author Taylor Jenkins Reid starring a murderers’ row of funny women.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, “Saturday Night Live” breakout Chloe Fineman, Amanda Seyfried and Megan Stalter are set as the core ensemble. The film follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former BFF on the eve of her wedding day — confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake. The group sets out to stop her wedding and rekindle the friendship they once shared.

Comedy vet Kay Cannon, whose 2019 feature directorial debut “Blockers” over-performed at the box office, is directing. The script is from Ashley Rodger and Jenkins Reid. The latter could not be hotter at the moment, as the series adaptation of her novel “Daisy Jones & The Six” is about to hit Amazon Prime Video. Additional Jenkins Reed books are headed to the screen at Hulu (“Malibu Rising”) and Netflix (“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”).

“We spit out our tea at the hilarious and heartfelt script for ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’ and Kay’s vision for it had us wanting to pick up the phone to call all our ex-friends,” said Joe Matukewicz, Sony Pictures head of worldwide acquisitions and Stage 6 Films.

Sony landed the package in a competitive situation. The film is being produced by Stacey Snider, co-founder and global CEO of Sister, the company she founded in 2019 with Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone.

Snider added she was “thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures on this comedy about the power of enduring female friendship. ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’ is a testament to the creative vision of Taylor, Ashley and Kay, whose touching and hilarious script has attracted an all-star cast of amazing actresses.”

Sister acquired the script from Circle of Confusion, who will also produce. Brad Mendelsohn and Katie Abbott will oversee for Circle of Confusion. K&L Productions’ Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, and Rodger and Jenkins Reid are also producers. Sony SVP of development and production Elizabeth Grave will oversee on behalf of the studio. Cameras will roll in 2023.

Virginia Longmuir negotiated the deal for Sony and Stage 6. FilmNation and WME Independent negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

