Evan Rachel Wood Joins Cast of ‘Backspot,’ Executive Produced by Elliot Page (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) has joined the cast of D.W. Waterson’s feature directorial debut “Backspot.”

Executive produced by Elliot Page and starring Devery Jacobs and Kudakwashe Rutendo in lead roles as queer young athletes, the film has wrapped principal production after weeks of filming in the Toronto area. Wood stars as professional cheer coach Eileen McNamara, head coach of the high-performance Thunderhawks squad who pulls Riley (Jacobs) and Amanda (Rutendo) from their mid-level cheer team to be a part of her group of intensely competitive athletes.

Matthew Jordan Smith, J.C.Davidson and Katisha Shaw serve as executive producers alongside page. The film is produced by Alona Metzer, Waterson, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs and Martin Katz.

“Backspot” will be distributed by levelFILM in Canada and will subsequently stream on Crave, followed by CBC and CBC Gem. The film is produced in association with Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, CBC Films, and Shaw Rocket Fund. International and U.S. rights to the film are represented by UTA.

Jordan Smith, head of development and production, Page Boy Productions, said: “The importance of excellence in queer storytelling has never been more necessary and attracting a dream cast which includes the transcendent genius that is Evan Rachel Wood is a testament to the quality of the ‘Backspot’ production. The depth of Evan’s multidimensional talent and her natural raw power are essential to bringing her character Eileen to life. From the script to execution, we are incredibly proud to be producing ‘Backspot’ as one of the first projects under the Page Boy banner.”

Waterson, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs of Night is Y and Metzer added: “’Backspot’ has been five years in the making and now that we’ve completed production, we can say with all confidence that we have created something very special. Having Evan join the cast was a fantasy fulfilled as she was who we wanted for the role of Eileen from inception. We feel so privileged to have worked with the caliber of talent Evan exemplifies alongside the rest of our cast and dedicated crew. Every single person involved left it all on the mat and we are eternally grateful.”

Katz of Prospero Pictures said: “Independent films require tremendous skill, perseverance and a strong community of actors and artisans to come together under one unique vision. With Evan, Devery, Kudakwashe and others under the immensely talented eye of D.W. Waterson and in partnership with Page Boy Productions, we are honored to be able to support a much needed new wave of visionary and diverse storytelling.”