Erik Lomis, Veteran MGM Film Distribution Executive, Dies at 64

Erik Lomis, a longtime film distribution executive who worked at MGM, United Artists Releasing and the Weinstein Company, died Wednesday at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 64.

His cause of death is unknown.

During his three-decade career in Hollywood, Lomis handled the theatrical release of Oscar winners and big-budget blockbusters, and developed long-standing relationships with filmmakers including Bond stalwarts Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, Sylvester Stallone, Irwin Winkler and Ryan Coogler.

In his latest position, Lomis served as MGM’s head of theatrical distribution amid the studio’s acquisition by Amazon. He most recently oversaw the release strategy for “Creed III,” which opened to a franchise-record $51 million, and he was preparing to debut Ben Affleck’s sports drama “Air,” which is playing in theaters prior to landing on Amazon Prime.

Lomis previously served as president of distribution of United Artists Releasing, where he led the rollout of the Oscar-winning “Women Talking” and and the latest James Bond blockbuster “No Time To Die.”

Prior to United Artists Releasing, Lomis was president of distribution at Annapurna Pictures, where he established the studio’s in-house distribution and in-theater marketing departments. At the company, he shepherded a range of movies to the big screen, including “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” as well as the domestic release of Daniel Craig’s “Bond” films and “Creed II.”

At the Weinstein Company, where he worked from 2011 to 2016, Lomis was president of theatrical distribution and home entertainment and led the release of “The Artist,” “The Iron Lady,” “The King’s Speech,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained” and “The Imitation Game.”

Lomis also had a prior stint at MGM, as the studio’s president of worldwide theatrical distribution, home entertainment and acquisitions. There, he oversaw domestic theatrical distribution as well as the marketing and distribution of MGM’s international titles.

Born on Nov. 21, 1958 in Philadelphia, Lomis began a film career during his teenage years when he worked after school as a movie theater usher. Later on, he would become the head film buyer at Sameric Corp in Philadelphia, where he was also responsible for real estate development, before going on to be the head of the national film department at United Artists Theatres, the nation’s largest theater chain.

Lomis is survived by his wife, Patricia Laucella; his children, Natalia Jovovich, Nicole Rose Lomis and Zach Lomis; his stepmother, Joanne Lomis; sister, Sandy McGuigan; and brother Charles Lomis.