‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer: Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning Reunite Nearly 20 Years After ‘Man on Fire’

Denzel Washington returns as the fan-favorite vigilante Robert McCall in the trailer for the third “Equalizer” film, premiering in theaters on Sept. 1 via Sony Pictures.

No longer in the U.S., Robert McCall is fighting crime on an international scale, and this time he’s at odds with the Italian mafia. Washington is joined by an all-new cast, reuniting with his “Man on Fire” scene partner Dakota Fanning, who was only 9 years old when she acted opposite Washington in Tony Scott’s action-thriller. David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar and Remo Girone also star in “The Equalizer 3.”

Robert, now residing in Southern Italy, discovers that a few of his friends are under the control of the local mafia bosses. Ready to return to vigilantism, Robert knows he has to take on this deadly situation in order to protect his friends.

Antoine Fuqua directed the third installment after helming “The Equalizer” and “The Equalizer 2,” while Richard Wenk returned to the franchise as screenwriter. Fuqua, Washington, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge and Michael Sloan all serve as producers.

Based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name, the film franchise began in 2014, with the second film debuting in 2018. Shortly thereafter in 2021, CBS rebooted the original drama series with Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. “The Equalizer” reboot series’ third season will conclude on May 21. Its fourth season is set to premiere this fall.

Watch the official trailer for “The Equalizer 3” below.