Emma Roberts, Laurence Fishburne Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Astronaut’ Lands at Signature Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Signature Entertainment has acquired U.K. and Ireland rights to sci-fi thriller “The Astronaut,” starring Emma Roberts (“We’re the Millers”) and Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”), from Highland Film Group.

Written and directed by Jess Varley (“Phobias”) in her solo directorial and writing debut, the film follows astronaut Sam Walker (Roberts) who, upon returning from her first space mission, is found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, when disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, Walker fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.

“The Astronaut is produced by Brad Fuller (“A Quiet Place,” “The Purge”), Eric B. Fleischman (“Sleight”) and Cameron Fuller (“The Girl in the Woods”).

The deal was negotiated between Signature’s director of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and Highland Film Group’s president of international sales Todd Olsson.

Roberts is also set to headline comedy “Hot Mess.”

Williams said: “We are proud to bring another quality sci-fi movie to audiences in the U.K. and Ireland, this time a gripping thrill-ride with Signature favorite Emma Roberts featuring a twist that will leave viewers breathless.”

Olsson added: “We are thrilled to have the team at Signature Entertainment come on board to distribute ‘The Astronaut.’ They are the perfect partner to introduce this riveting sci-fi thriller to audiences in the UK and Ireland, with a fantastic cast led by Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne.”