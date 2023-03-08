‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma D’Arcy, star of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” has signed with CAA for representation.

D’Arcy stars in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series as Rhaenyra Targaryen, the firstborn child of the king and his heir apparent. The show follows the events leading to the war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” which begins the fall of House Targaryen.

“House of the Dragon” has been a massive success for HBO, with 9.3 million viewers watching the Season 1 finale, marking the network’s biggest audience since “Game of Thrones.” The series has also garnered critical acclaim, winning best drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes. For their commanding performance, D’Arcy was singled out with a nomination for best actress in a drama series. According to HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys, Season 2 is expected in 2024.

Before making their television debut in 2018’s “Wanderlust,” opposite Toni Colette for Netflix and BBC One,” D’Arcy was a noted theater actor, appearing on stage in works like “Against” (at the The Almeida Theatre) and “A Girl in School Uniform Walks Into a Bar” (West Yorkshire Playhouse).

The English actor’s TV credits also include “Truth Seekers,” created by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, opposite Samson Kayo; “Hanna,” opposite Mireille Enos for Amazon Prime Video; and “Wild Bill” for ITV. They’ve also appeared on stage in “The Crucible” (Yard Theatre) and “Mrs. Dalloway and Callisto: A Queer Epic” (Arcola Theatre).

In film, D’Arcy appeared in “Mothering Sunday,” which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, alongside Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, as well as 2020’s “Misbehaviour,” with Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley.

In addition to CAA, D’Arcy continues to be represented by Dane Millard at Roxane Vacca in the UK;. James S. Adams and Scott Winston at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP; and CLD Communications.