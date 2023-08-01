Emma Corrin Told ‘Deadpool 3’ Team That Marvel ‘Is an Absolute Mind F—‘ She Doesn’t Understand: ‘You’re Gonna Have to Debrief Me Into This’

Emma Corrin is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming “Deadpool 3,” which features the highly anticipated pairing of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. While plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, fans do know these two heroes will be facing off against “The Crown” Emmy nominee. Corrin is playing the villain in “Deadpool 3,” and they recently told Empire magazine they are thrilled about it.

“I feel really excited to play a villain,” Corrin said. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

“Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy courted Corrin to star in the film after he saw them perform in a stage production of “Orlando” last year. Levy set up a meeting with Corrin, but they had no idea what it was for, given Marvel’s ultra-secrecy.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it,” Corrin said. “Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met [Shawn] being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

Not that Corrin would’ve known much about Deadpool or Wolverine or the Marvel Cinematic Universe anyway. They told Levy that they’re absolutely baffled by the MCU and would need a crash course on all things Marvel if they were to take on the role.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Corrin said. “I’ve watched ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Black Panther.’ I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mindfuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people,” Corrin added. “It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially ‘Deadpool,’ because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

“Deadpool 3” kicked off production earlier this year, but filming was shut down following the SAG-AFTRA strike and will not resume until the strike is resolved. Disney still has “Deadpool 3” on the release calendar for May 3, 2024.