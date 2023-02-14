‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Joins Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3’

Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana on “The Crown,” is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will co-star with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third installment of “Deadpool.”

Corrin’s exact role hasn’t been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds’ snarky mercenary and Jackman’s Wolverine.

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” is taking over filmmaking duties for “Deadpool 3,” which is the first installment in the R-rated series to join Disney’s MCU. Fox distributed the first two “Deadpool” films prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on 2016’s “Deadpool” and its 2018 sequel, are returning to pen the third entry. It’ll be the first R-rated superhero adventure under Disney’s squeaky-clean umbrella. The “Deadpool” films have been huge commercial hits and stand as the top-grossing “X-Men” titles of all time, with each generating more than $780 million at the global box office.

Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they/ them pronouns, scored an Emmy nomination for “The Crown.” They have also appeared opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama “My Policeman” and alongside Jack O’Connell in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

More to come…