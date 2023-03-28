Emily Henry Bestseller ‘Book Lovers’ Gets Feature Film Adaptation From Lia Buman’s Tango

“Book Lovers,” a subversive romantic comedy and bestselling novel from Emily Henry, is getting the feature film treatment.

Movie rights have been picked up by Tango, Lia Buman’s film and television development financier and producer. Sarah Hayward (“Girls,” “Modern Love”) is attached to write the script.

“Emily is a dominant force in the world of romantic comedy and we feel so lucky to bring to the screen a story that has already delighted so many on the page. The irreverent and whip smart writing delivers on classic romcom tropes while avoiding cliches, making it perfect for a cozy and refreshing adaptation,” Buman said.

The novel follows Nora, a cutthroat literary agent who, convinced by her sister to spend an August holiday in North Carolina, keeps running into Charlie, a bookish, brooding editor from the city. It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they’ve met many times and it’s never been cute. If Nora knows she’s not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he’s nobody’s hero, but as they are thrown together again and again — in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow — what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves.

“I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with Sarah and Tango to bring ‘Book Lovers’ to life. My greatest hope for this project has always been to find a home for it among people who not only love, respect, and understand the romantic comedy genre, but also have that same love and respect for its audience,” Henry added. “The film couldn’t have landed in better hands. It’s going to be something special.”

“Book Lovers” was published in 2022 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It has sold over one million copies in the U.S. Her previous work “People We Meet on Vacation” is currently being adapted into a feature by Brett Haley. Her next title, “Happy Place,” is slated for publication in April under Berkley.

Tango had a banner year with the release of its Oscar-nominated “Aftersun,” from breakout director Charlotte Wells and star Paul Mescal. “Shortcomings,” their latest production and Sundance Film Festival entry from director Randall Park, was acquired by Sony Pictured Classics out of this year’s festival.

Heyward is represented by UTA. Henry is represented by UTA and Root Literary.