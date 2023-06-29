Emily Deschanel, Sam Trammell and Noma Dumezweni to Star in Sci-Fi Romance ‘ReEntry’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emily Deschanel, Sam Trammell and Noma Dumezweni lead “ReEntry,” the first film from the production company PlotNaut, helmed by filmmakers Brendan Choisnet and Daniel Nayeri.

The sci-fi romance stars Deschanel as Elenore, a woman grappling the disappearance of her husband (Trammell), after he enlists in a scientific experiment run by Dumezweni’s character. But, a year later he returns, and she learns he’s from a parallel dimension. She soon has to decide whether to pursue the man who is 99% of the husband she married or wait for the return of the man she once knew.

Deschanel is best known for her 12-year run on the hit Fox series “Bones,” as well as the drama “Continue” and most recently Netflix’s “Devil in Ohio.” Likewise, Trammell starred for seven seasons on “True Blood,” as well as “Homeland” and “The Fault in Our Stars” and Dumezweni most recently starred in “The Little Mermaid,” “The Watcher” and “The Undoing.”

Principal photography has wrapped on the project, with Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Sanjit De Silva (“Inventing Anna”) and Maggie Geha (“Gotham”) rounding out the cast.

“‘ReEntry’ is about the shifts that happen in all relationships,” stated Choisnet, who directed the film, written by Nayeri. “The chemistry that Emily and Sam created with their nuanced and specific performances was nothing short of masterful, and I can’t wait to bring it an audience. With powerful and moving turns by Noma and Maulik, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have all their talents bring this very personal story to life.”

In addition to Choisnet and Nayeri, the filmmaking team includes cinematographer Peter Fackler, casting director Stephanie Yankwitt, unit production manager Russ Martin, production designer Mariana Soares and assistant director Myke Furhman who all serve as co-producers.

Added Nayeri: “You can make a bad film in a pleasant environment, and you can make a great film in a toxic one, but to make the right film the right way — with cast and crew who feel respected and creatively nourished — that is a noble calling, and a worthwhile one because it denotes that we aren’t selling a story as a final product to an audience, but rather inviting them into the conversation we had while making it.”

Deschanel is represented by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, Narrative and Hansen Jacobson; Trammell is represented by Innovative and Luber/Rocklin; and Dumezweni is represented by Principal Entertainment and Conway Van Gelder Grant.