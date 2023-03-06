Elon Musk Documentary Set From Oscar Winner Alex Gibney

Elon Musk will be the center of a new documentary from the unflinching Alex Gibney, Oscar-winning director of “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”

Already months into production, Gibney announced the project on Monday saying he was “hugely excited” about tackling Musk on film. It is described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.”

Tech mogul Musk reached peak saturation in late 2022 when he completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, promising to upend the platform’s user experience as well as restore “balance” to its user body (including the elimination of bot accounts, which Musk has previously said ran rampant on the site).

Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent, who are also financing the project. A distribution partner for the doc has not yet been named.

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world,” said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.

For Jigsaw, Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce. Joey Marra and Xin wil produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing. Dana O’Keefe produces on behalf of Double Agent with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

Gibney’s additional credits include “Taxi to the Dark Side” for which he won the Academy Award, as well as “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” and “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.”