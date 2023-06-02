Elliot Page Reveals a Famous Actor Told Him Being Gay ‘Doesn’t Exist’ and Threatened: ‘I’m Going to F— You to Make You Realize You Aren’t Gay’

In his upcoming memoir “Pageboy,” Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page reveals he was once confronted by a homophobic actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles (via People magazine). The year was 2014, shortly after Page publicly came out as gay during a speech made at a Human Rights Campaign conference (“I’m here today because I am gay,” Page told the crowd). Page later came out as transgender in December 2020.

As Page writes in a chapter aptly titled “Famous A–hole at Party,” an actor that he considered an “acquaintance” approached him at the party and said, “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.” Page writes the actor also threatened him by saying: “I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

When Page saw him at the gym a few days later, the actor tried to walk back on his comments by saying, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

“I think you might,” Page told him.

“I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life,” Page told People about including the story in his book. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful. I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual.”

Page added, “I’m purposely not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”

“Pageboy” is now available for pre-order and releases June 6.