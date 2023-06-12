Elliot Page to Star in Indie Drama ‘Close to You’

Elliot Page is starring in “Close to You,” an independent drama about love, family and identity.

Dominic Savage (“I Am Ruth”) directed the film, which recently wrapped production in Canada. In “Close to You,” Page plays Sam, who has a chance encounter with an old friend (“Sound of Metal” actor Hillary Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories.

“I’m proud to have worked with Dominic and Hillary on this beautiful film,” Page said in a statement. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”

Savage called the movie a “very poignant, personal and important story.”

“It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family,” he said. “I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film.”

UTA Independent Film Group is representing worldwide rights to “Close to You.” Kindred Spirit is co-financing with the company’s executives Anita Gou and Sam Intili executive producing alongside Rolling Dice’s Nia Vazirani. Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions also served as executive producer.

Producers are Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee who developed the project under their Me + You Productions company, as well as Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich of Good Question Media. Savage and Page also served as producers after conceiving and co-authoring the story together.

“Dominic and Elliot’s story about love and belonging immediately resonated with us when we first heard about ‘Close to You,'” Kindred Spirit’s Gou and Intili said. “This film is an act of pure trust and collaboration between the two of them. Dominic grants his actors the opportunity to explore their craft in a radical way and we can’t wait for audiences to see the power and vulnerability in Elliot’s performance.”

Page currently stars in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” which recently wrapped its fourth season, and published a memoir titled “Pageboy,” chronicling his life revelations of being queer and trans as a famous actor. He’s best known for his Oscar-nominated role in “Juno,” as well as Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” and the “X-Men” franchise.

Page is represented by UTA, Vie Entertainment and Kevin Yorn. Baack is repped by KMR Talent and Savage is repped by Independent Talent Group.