Elizabeth Olsen Wants Wanda/Scarlet Witch to Have ‘A Lot More Humor’ and ‘Redemption’ Whenever She Returns to the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen has no idea when she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, but she’s hoping her character finds humor and redemption whenever that time comes. Scarlet Witch was the villain of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which ended with the character being crushed under a collapsing building after she sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold, the evil book of sorcery that had corrupted her.

“We can do anything with her now!” Olsen recently told ScreenRant about Scarlet Witch’s next appearance. “I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.”

Even if Scarlet Witch died at the end of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a different version of her played by Olsen could pop up given the MCU is now fully exploring the multiverse. It would be similar to how Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” despite the character dying at the end of “Logan.”

“There really is so much more to explore,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety last year. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

In interviews following the release of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, Olsen did not hide the fact that she was surprised Marvel took Scarlet Witch in a villainous director. The Emmy nominee said she struggled with the jump from “WandaVision,” where Scarlet Witch became a more vulnerable and fully-fleshed out character, to “Multiverse of Madness,” where she went full villain.

“At first I think I was nervous and conflicted, because I hadn’t finished ‘WandaVision’ yet, but we were almost finished,” Olsen told Variety about learning her character was becoming a villain. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, how do I make this all work together?’ We got there; I got there. And it became an amazing opportunity to have people be won over by this woman in ‘WandaVision’ and feel for her, and then, you know, manipulate them into this film, where they get to be on her side and then feel conflicted themselves.”

Olsen just wants a good laugh whenever Scarlet Witch does return to the MCU.