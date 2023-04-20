Elizabeth Olsen Says Doing Her Own Marvel Stunts Is ‘A Waste of Everyone’s Time’: ‘Just Use the Double. This Is So Ridiculous’

Whenever Elizabeth Olsen returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’ll surely be hoping a permanent stunt double comes along with her. Speaking to Stephen Colbert during a recent visit to “The Late Show,” Olsen said it’s “ridiculous” that she’s done a majority of her own Marvel stunts as Scarlet Witch.

“Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling,” Olsen said about doing her own stunts. “I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

Olsen continued, “There is one in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing? I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it.”

While Olsen did not perform all of her own stunts in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” she did perform “most of them.” She added, “It’s a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better.”

Olsen has no idea when she will return to the MCU as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The character was last seen in the “Doctor Strange” sequel being crushed under a collapsing building after she sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold, the evil book of sorcery that had corrupted her and turned her into a villain.

“We can do anything with her now!” Olsen recently told ScreenRant about Scarlet Witch’s next appearance. “I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.”

Watch Olsen’s entire interview on “The Late Show” in the video below.