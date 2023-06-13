‘Elio’ Trailer: Pixar’s Next Movie Has Aliens Abduct a Child Who Pretends to Be Earth’s Leader

It’s time to take a dive into the Communiverse.

Disney and Pixar have released the first official trailer for the upcoming animated science fiction feature “Elio,” which is set to debut on March 1, 2024.

“Elio” spotlights the story of an underdog character of the same name who suddenly finds himself transported into the Communiverse, a world encompassed by out-of-this-world, extraterrestrial characters. Upon arrival, Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador, a role in which he’s not quite ready to take on.

“For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers — in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie ‘Elio,’ the universe calls back! Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be,” reads the film’s official logline.

America Ferrera stars as Elio’s mom, Olga, and Yonas Kibreab plays Elio. Additionally, Jameela Jamil is set to play Ambassador Questa and Brad Garrett is Ambassador Grigon. Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of “Coco”) serves as director while Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of “Coco”) is a producer.

“Elio” hails as Pixar’s 28th feature film, and the trailer releases on the heels of “Elemental,” which is set to debut this Friday. “Elemental” stars Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade in an opposites attract, fire-meets-water love story. The film is from director Peter Sohn, who drew inspiration for the project from his experience of being raised by Korean immigrant parents.

Watch the full trailer below.