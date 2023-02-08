EFM: Female Kurdish Militia Doc ‘Dream’s Gate’ Acquired For Worldwide Sales by Visit Films

Visit Films has picked up worldwide sales rights for Iranian director Negin Ahmadi’s documentary “Dream’s Gate,” which depicts an all-female Kurdish militia, ahead of its Berlin Film Festival world premiere.

To make “Dream’s Gate,” which will launch from Berlin’s Generation section for young audiences, Ahmadi traveled to the war zone of Northern Syria where she gained access to the lives of the women in the YPJ, an all-female Kurdish militia within the armed wing of the Syrian-based Democratic Union Party (PYD).

“Dream’s Gate” is directed by Ahmadi and produced by Iran’s Elaheh Nobakht, whose credits include “The Apple Day,” “Beloved,” and “Silent House.” The doc is a co-production between Iran, France, and Norway, through production companies Eli Image, Ava Studios Paris, Spætt Film AS, and Babel Doc.

This observational doc captures the struggles, hopes, and joys of these bold female fighters “for whom the fight against ISIS is also their way to escape the restraints of a patriarchal society,” according to a provided synopsis.

“During the journey to make this film, I was searching for my lost identity, power and the meaning of femininity,” the director said in a statement.

“I had heard that Kurdish female fighters are the symbols of power and freedom in their society. Now, four years have passed, and I can say with confidence that the truth is much more complicated. I am so happy that, working together with Visit Films, we can share the story of these women and their dreams with audiences around the world,” Ahmadi added.

Said Visit president Ryan Kampe: “This is one of the most real and raw accounts of women in war that has ever been made. Ahmadi has put herself in the path of direct harm in order to shed light on this incredible group of women and the sacrifices that they make in a region where women are often hidden in the shadows.”

Based in New York, film sales outfit Visit Films recently sold the Oscar-nominated “Ascension” to MTV Docs and Paramount worldwide, “Down with the King” to Sony Pictures worldwide, and “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas” to Cohen Media Group.