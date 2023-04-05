Eddie Huang, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Author and ‘Boogie’ Filmmaker, Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker, actor, chef and television personality Eddie Huang has signed with M88 for representation.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer’s career kicked into high gear when Huang penned the autobiography “Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir,” about growing up the son of Taiwanese-Chinese immigrants, which was adapted into a critically acclaimed ABC comedy series of the same name. The series — starring Randall Park, Constance Wu and Hudson Yang as a younger version of Eddie — wrapped its six-season run in 2020.

Before bringing his life experiences to television, Huang owned the iconic NYC restaurant Baohaus, ushering in a generation of Taiwanese-Chinese restaurants over the course of a decade in business and launching his career as the host of cooking shows, including “Cheap Bites,” “Unique Eats” and “Huang’s World.”

In 2021, Huang made his feature directorial debut with the basketball drama “Boogie.” He also wrote the Focus Features film, in which he co-starred opposite Taylour Paige and the late rapper Pop Smoke. Later that year, he was honored with Variety’s inaugural Voice of Inspiration Award, presented to a creative who is using their platform to tell interesting stories and inspire others.

Next, Huang is set to write and executive produce the one-hour drama series “Panda,” about the pressed pill boom of the late ’90s, for Showtime. He currently co-hosts the YouTube show and podcast “Separate Bedrooms” with his wife, Natashia Huang.

Of signing with M88, Huang said: “I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my brand and business alongside Phillip Sun and the M88 team. Our visions for my career have been aligned since the moment I laid eyes on Phil over a plate of Uncle Vincent’s Chicken at Rao’s.”

Founded in August 2020 by Sun and MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King, and led by Sun and partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena, M88 is an independent full-service representation firm, operating with the mission to “support and amplify the next generation of artists and cultural leaders from the global new majority.”

In addition to M88, Huang will continue to be represented by UTA.