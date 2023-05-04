EbonyLife Chief Mo Abudu’s Debut Mental Health-Themed Short Films Set Festival Play

Mo Abudu, the CEO of EbonyLife Media, has launched Mo Abudu Films and directed two short films that address mental health issues from a Nigerian perspective, a subject that is considered taboo in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“Iyawo Mi” tells the story of Kunle, a young married man who lives in impoverished downtown Lagos. He returns home one evening to find his wife Eniola appears to be hallucinating, and the film explores the tragic consequences that ensue. Lateef Adedimeji, Bolaji Ogunmola and Segun Arinze are the leading actors, with Jude Chukwuka, Koye Kekere-Ekun and Blessing Obasi in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, “Her Perfect Life” portrays the story of a woman, Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, who is envied by everyone in Lagos but wants to end it all. The film features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin in leading roles, with Omowunmi Dada, Uzo Osimkpa, Mary Lazarus and Christian Paul in supporting roles.

Both films have been invited to screen at the 21st Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (August 4-12), one of the most respected Black film festivals in the U.S., which is also an Oscar qualifying festival, and will showcase at the Cannes Short Film Corner later this month.

Abudu said: “It is my fervent belief that true artistic expression demands absolute freedom, and it is with great pleasure that I have taken the leap of faith to direct my first two short films with the launch of Mo Abudu Films.”

“I am thrilled and honored to have both of my short films selected to screen at the prestigious Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, an important festival for Black film and Black perspective,” Abudu added. “This recognition means a lot to me as a filmmaker and as a storyteller. The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival is a platform that amplifies the voices and perspectives of Black filmmakers, and I am grateful for the opportunity to feature my work there.”