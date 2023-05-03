‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Join Forces to Save the Universe

Warner Bros. has dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi epic sequel “Dune: Part 2.”

In 2021’s “Dune,” Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ventured to Arrakis, the universe’s most dangerous and sandiest planet, to ensure his family and people’s future as evil forces exploded in conflict. The Denis Villeneuve drama, based on Frank Herbert’s novel, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six.

In the sequel, Atreides teams up with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to exact revenge on those who destroyed his family, and he must juggle his love life with the fate of the universe at stake. The trailer shows Paul riding the back of a massive sand worm on the deserts of Arrakis while Chani and the Fremen cheer him on. There are also first looks at a bald Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Harkonnen, and Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulen, the daughter of Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV.

“In the first movie, Paul Atreides is a student…we really see Paul Atreides become a leader here,” Chalamet said at CinemaCon last week, where “Dune: Part 2” was first unveiled to attendees.

“Dune: Part 2” also introduces newcomers Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit, Souheila Yacoub as a Fremen warrior and Tim Blake Nelson. Returning to the cast alongside Chalamet and Zendaya are Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Villeneuve directed the sequel and penned it with Jon Spaihts.

Chalamet reunited with “Little Women” co-star Pugh in “Dune: Part 2.” He previously told Variety of his co-stars, “Florence is really special. She’s an incredible actor. She was incredible in ‘Dune’ — seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can’t believe my good fortune at this young age…between Taylor Russell in ‘Bones and All’ and Zendaya in ‘Dune.’ And Austin Butler’s in that movie too.”

“Dune: Part 2” will hit theaters Nov. 3. Check out the trailer below.