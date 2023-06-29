‘Dune 2’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Fall in Love and Wage War, First Look at Christopher Walken’s Emperor

Warner Bros. and Legendary have released a brand new trailer for “Dune: Part 2,” and it gives a better look at new characters played by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

In the Oscar-nominated “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) traveled to Arrakis, the universe’s most dangerous and sandiest planet, to ensure his family and people’s future as the evil Harkonnen army attacked. In the sequel, Paul teams up with Chani (Zendaya) and the mysterious, blue-eyed Fremen natives to exact revenge on the Harkonnens, who destroyed his family. He must also juggle his love with Chani while the fate of the universe is at stake.

“This world is beyond cruelty. We’ve been fighting the Harkonnens for decades; my family’s been fighting them for centuries, and they were massacred alongside my father,” Chalamet says in a tense intro to the trailer. After an icy welcome, Paul joins Chani and the Fremen to take the fight to the Harkonnens, and Chani uses a high-tech rocket launcher to take down some of their ships.

Paul finally gains the Fremen’s trust — by riding a massive sand worm — and is believed to be the Kwisatz Haderach, an all-powerful, clairvoyant being who can save the world. In a climactic battle, he fights Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Harkonnen and heir to Arrakis. The trailer also has a first look at Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV and his daughter Princess Irulan, played by Pugh.

“Dune: Part 2” introduces new cast members, including Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit; Souheila Yacoub as a Fremen warrior; and Tim Blake Nelson. Returning to the cast alongside Chalamet and Zendaya are Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

“Dune: Part 2” releases in theaters on Nov. 3. Watch the trailer below.