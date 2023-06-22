‘Dumb Money’ Trailer: GameStop Stock Saga Brought to Big Screen With Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano

The official trailer for Sony’s “Dumb Money” has dropped, shedding light on how a group of amateur investors artificially increased the stock value of GameStop, the popular video game retailer.

The short squeeze occurred in January 2021 after Reddit users on a page called “Wall Street Bets” united to catalyze a market explosion. As a result, significant hedge funds and independent short sellers incurred devastating financial loss.

Based on author Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network,” “Dumb Money” similarly centers around the Reddit users behind the phenomenon with actors Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson in lead roles.

The star-studded cast also includes Nick Offerman, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Clancy Brown, Anthony Ramos, Kate Burton, Christina Brucato, Deniz Akdeniz, Talia Ryder, Myha’la Herrold, Larry Owens and Rushi Kota.

Emmy-nominated director Craig Gillespie, best known for his work on projects like “I, Tonya,” “Cruella” and “Lars and the Real Girl,” is directing and producing the upcoming narrative feature. “Dumb Money” marks Gillespie’s reunion with actors Rogen, Stan and Offerman — all of whom starred in his 2022 miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”

Screenwriters Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum adapted the original novel for screen. The writing duo double as executive producers on the project alongside Mezrich, John Friedberg, Michael Heimler, Johnny Holland, Andrew Swett, Kevin Ulrich, Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss.

Post-production is currently underway for “Dumb Money,” which is expected to premiere in theaters Oct. 20 through Stage 6 Films and Sony Pictures Releasing.

Watch the official trailer below.