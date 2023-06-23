‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Stars in Queer Road Trip Caper With Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon and Geraldine Viswanathan

Focus Features and Working Title have released the first trailer for Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s comedy caper “Drive-Away Dolls.” The comedy is set to open in theaters on Sept. 22.

The film follows Jamie, played by Margaret Qualley, who is an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Speaking with Variety, Coen described the film as “filthy fun” and a “chase intrigue movie. In one word, it’s a comedy.”

Cooke adds the film is a queer film with Jamie and Marian’s relationship dynamic also featured as part of the narrative. She says, “I’m queer, and I’ve always identified as queer. Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn’t take itself too seriously especially back when we wrote it in 2002 seemed like a really fun and interesting idea.”

It features an impressive cast that includes Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

“The actors sink their teeth into it and they just have fun with it, and they go to town with it,” says Coen.

Thanks to HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Pascal has become a phenomenon since the film was shot. Says Cooke, “He’s fascinating to watch and his upward trajectory. Everyone was talking about him right after we finished shooting.”

Coen, the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter of “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men,” is making the film without his brother and frequent collaborator Joel Coen. It’s not their first time working on solo projects, though — Joel Coen adapted “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in 2021 with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Cooke has worked as an editor or associate editor on many of the Coen brothers’ films, including “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Man Who Wasn’t There.” She says the inspiration for the film was the 1992 film “Poison Ivy” starring Drew Barrymore.

“It’s that kind of movie where the plot is fun,” adds Coen.

Cooke stresses the film is a queer movie. “There aren’t that many movies of these films about lesbians. It’s important that it’s a queer movie and important that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Coen is directing “Drive-Away Dolls” from a script he co-wrote and produced with Cooke.

Watch the trailer below.