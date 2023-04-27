Drew Barrymore, Ke Huy Quan Reunite to Present Steven Spielberg With Time 100 Impact Award

At the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday night, former child stars Ke Huy Quan and Drew Barrymore reunited after having not “seen each other in almost 40 years” to present Steven Spielberg with the event’s Impact Award.

“Steven introduced me to this world where his imagination lived and invited me in,” Quan said. “He showed me how much fun we can have when we let our creativity be our guide. My life has [been] made so much better because of him.”

In his acceptance speech, Spielberg reciprocated the affection he received from Quan and Barrymore.

“I have never been more proud in my working career than being able to find, in 1981, 6-year-old Drew Barrymore and, in early 1983, 11-year-old Ke,” the filmmaker said. “I was so lucky to find them both, and they have not changed in all those years.”

Along with Quan, Barrymore and Spielberg, the night’s honorees also included Austin Butler, Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong and Angela Bassett. Hosted by Jennifer Coolidge at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York, the flagship event commemorated Time’s 2023 list of the world’s most influential people.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the TIME100 Gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“This is my second time on this list, but to be here on this list at this point in my life — as a wife and a mother, and to be playing a role that I’ve dreamed of playing my entire life — I can’t begin to say what an unbelievable honor it is,” Lea Michele told Variety, referring to her role as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

“I’m really happy for young women of color who are Asian or Latin or whatever in this country,” said “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi. “For a long time, I was the only Indian woman on TV. Now there are a lot more and I’m happy that I have company. There’s so many people I admire here tonight, and I’m excited to hopefully meet them.”

During Coolidge’s opening monologue, the “White Lotus” actor acknowledged several of her fellow Time 100 honorees, including YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast).

“We have MrBeast, who helped a thousand blind people to see for the first time. And then there’s me drowning on TV,” she quipped. “Let’s just say some of our work here is more urgent than others.”

Coolidge then told the star-studded hall to “pair up” with “a buddy. A nerdy buddy.”

Kim Kardashian at the TIME100 Gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Peter, you know, go shadow Doja Cat, right?” Coolidge ordered glacier scientist Peter Davis. “She can sing on the glacier while you guys, like, twerk behind her. Just think of how many followers you could get! It’s very unfair.”

“You see why this event is so exciting,” she added. “It’s bringing people together. Because there’s many different kinds of influence [and] intellect. And with our powers combined, I think we can reach more people than ever.”

The ceremony featured Michele belting “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on stage, while Doja Cat concluded the evening with her performance of “Woman” and “Say So.”

The guest list included Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan, Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Judy Blume, Thom Browne, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Steve Lacy, Mia Farrow, Tiffany Haddish, Don Lemon, Gayle King and Amy Poehler.

The Time 100 gala broadcast special airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.