Drake and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Board French Montana Doc as Executive Producers Ahead of Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) (L-R) P Diddy, Drake and French Montana attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage)
Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sean “Diddy” Combs have signed on as executive producers of Grammy-nominated rapper French Montana’s documentary “For Khadija,” which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16.

Directed by Mandon Lovett, “For Khadija” follows “the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother she sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute,” according to the doc’s official description. “The film spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith — all in pursuit of the American dream.”

The film’s premiere at Tribeca will include a panel discussion with to-be-announced “hip-hop heavyweights, social justice advocates and pop culture icons,” according to a press release. Montana and Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids will also perform following the screening.

Montana recently became the most-streamed African-born artist in history and released “Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition,” the sixth mixtape in his “Coke Boys” series. Montana and Diddy have a long history, with the two first collaborating on a remix of Montana’s 2011 song “Shot Caller,” which references Diddy’s 1997 smash “It’s All About the Benjamins.” Shortly after, Montana signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. Drake and Montana have also teamed up before, on “Stay Schemin'” with Rick Ross in 2012 and “Pop That” with Ross and Lil Wayne that same year. More recently, Drake appeared on Montana’s track “No Stylist” in 2019.

Additional producers on the film include SAL&CO’s Dina Sahim, FYI Brands’ Tammy Brook and Stella Bulochikov, former manager of Mariah Carey.

Watch the trailer for “For Khadija” below:



