Dove Cameron Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Dove Cameron has landed at WME.

The multi-hyphenate actor and singer will be represented by the agency in all areas. Cameron exploded musically in 2022 with her chart-topping single “Boyfriend” and has simultaneously been building a film and acting resume.

The 27-year-old began releasing original music in 2019 via Colombia Records. Since then she has collected awards, including best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the American Music Awards, and was nominated for best new artist at the People’s Choice Awards. She’s currently nominated for best new artist at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards and outstanding breakthrough music artist at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

“Boyfriend” went platinum last fall and peaked at No. 2 on U.S. Top 40 radio, in addition to banking over 1 billion global streams. Cameron’s other hit singles include “We Go Down Together,” featuring Khalid, and “Breakfast” (the music video for which made a statement following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, promoting advocacy groups like Supermajority, Emily’s List, Headcount and National Network of Abortion Funds).

As an actor, Cameron broke out on the Apple TV+ original series “Schmigadoon!,” the second season of which will premiere in April. She also appears on Hulu’s “History of the World: Part II.” On the big screen, Cameron recently appeared in the BJ Novak-directed feature “Vengeance,” which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. She’s also done stage work, including a London production of “The Light in the Piazza.” That musical made its West End debut at the Royal Festival Hall, then continued its run in Los Angeles at the LA Opera with Dove returning in the role of Clara.

Cameron continues to be managed by LBI Entertainment, attorney Patti C. Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan, and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.