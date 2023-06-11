Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Production Studio ‘Did Not Consent’ to ‘Air’ Monologue in Donald Trump Campaign Ad

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production banner Artists Equity states that it “did not consent” to the use of a monologue from the film “Air” in a new campaign ad for Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump shared a fundraising video on his Truth Social platform. The ad features footage and images of the former president throughout his life, accompanied by audio of Damon’s climactic monologue from the film “Air.” In the spring release, Damon’s Nike exec gives the speech to a young Michael Jordan to convince him to sign a sponsorship deal with the shoe company.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from ‘Air’ being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” a spokesperson for Artists Equity told Variety on Sunday. “Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from ‘Air’ by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

As of this article’s publication, the video remains available to watch on Truth Social.

“Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality, that you have to earn,” Damon’s monologue starts, beginning the nearly two-and-a-half-minute audio clip.

“Air” centers on how Jordan signed a landmark sponsorship deal with Nike. Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, a marketing executive for the company that skirts around corporate leadership to sign Jordan. Affleck directed the film and stars as Nike CEO Phil Knight.