Disney Dates New ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Shifts ‘Deadpool 3’ and Entire Marvel Slate, Delays ‘Avatar’ Sequels Through 2031

Disney is shaking up its release calendar, adding a new “Star Wars” movie and “Moana” live-action adaptation to the schedule and delaying the next three “Avatar” movies by a year. At this rate, the fifth trip to Pandora will be released in 2031. That’s in eight years, for anyone who wants to know the math.

Among the highlights of the overhaul: A live-action “Moana” will be released on June 27, 2025; “Deadpool 3” moved up from Nov. 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024; an untitled “Star Wars” movie is debuting on Dec. 18, 2026; “Avatar 3” has shifted to Dec. 19, 2025; “Avatar 4” to Dec. 21, 2029, and “Avatar 5” to Dec. 19, 2031. Based on this timeline, the final “Avatar” movie is coming 22 years after the original 2009 blockbuster.

Other changes include a massive Marvel reshuffling. “Captain America: Brave New World” is moving from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024, which in turn is delaying “Thunderbolts” to Dec. 20, 2024, “Blade” to Feb. 14, 2025, and “Fantastic Four” to May 2, 2025. “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is getting pushed back an entire year, from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026. It’s taking the place of “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is jumping from May 1, 2026, to May 7, 2027.

With the addition of a “Star Wars” film in December 2026, it means that two movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be released in that year. A separate “Star Wars” movie has been pushed from Dec. 19, 2025, to May 22, 2026. Another “Star Wars” film is set for Dec. 17, 2027. Disney hasn’t clarified the premises of any of those installments.

Elsewhere, the new “Alien” movie, produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Fede Alvarez, will open on Aug. 16, 2024.

Production delays and the ongoing WGA strike are part of the reason behind the total overhaul of the release plan. Disney recently paused filming on “Blade” and “Thunderbolts,” which led to a ripple effect on the rest of the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In regards to “Avatar,” the space between the sequels will allow the post-production and visual effects department to continue expanding, developing and refining the different ecosystems across the vast world of Pandora.

“Each ‘Avatar’ film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect,” producer Jon Landau wrote on Twitter. “The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.”