Diane Keaton, Boy George, Lulu, David Harewood, Patricia Hodge in ‘Arthur’s Whisky’: Arclight Films to Launch Sales at Cannes

Arclight Films is handling worldwide rights to comedy feature “Arthur’s Whisky” and will launch sales at the upcoming Cannes film market.

As revealed by Variety, Diane Keaton (“Something’s Gotta Give”) stars in the film. The cast also includes Patricia Hodge (“All Creatures Great and Small”), singer-actor Lulu (“Absolutely Fabulous”), David Harewood (“Homeland) and music superstar Boy George. Rounding out the cast are Hayley Mills (“The Parent Trap”), Bill Paterson (“House of the Dragon”), Adil Ray (“Citizen Khan”) and Lawrence Chaney (“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” winner). Directed by British filmmaker Stephen Cookson (“Stanley a Man Of Variety”), the film is written by Alexis Zegerman (“Ronnie Gecko”).

The film follows Joan, who, when her husband dies, is shocked to discover he had invented an elixir which makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

“Arthur’s Whisky” is produced by Cookson and Peter Keegan (“Brighton”) of CK Films and Pippa Cross (“Chalet Girl”). The film is executive produced by Gary Hamilton of Arclight Films, Andrew Kotliar and Matt Cohen from MEP Capital, George Bennett of Worldmakr, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media, Jack Christian from Filmology, Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Leighton Lloyd.

Principal photography was recently completed in Walton, England. A CK Films Production in association with CrossDay Productions, “Arthur’s Whisky” is financed by Sky, MEP Capital, Arclight Films, Onsight, Sherborne Media and Filmology. The film will be released as a Sky Original in the U.K. and Ireland on Sky Cinema.

Cookson said: “Working with such an incredibly talented actress as academy award-winner Diane Keaton is a dream come true. She leads our brilliant ensemble cast featuring Patricia Hodge, David Harewood, Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray, Boy George as well as the iconic Lulu.”

Arclight Films chair Gary Hamilton added: “’Arthur’s Whisky’ is a hilarious and universal story about second chances. With the undeniable talent of Diane Keaton leading our cast, we are delighted to be part of this incredible project and are so excited to introduce the film to our distributors around the world.”

Julia Stuart, director of original film at Sky, said: “‘Arthur’s Whisky’ is a charming, feel-good story which captures the joy of living in the moment and features three fantastic female leads in Diane Keaton, Patricia Hodge and Lulu.”