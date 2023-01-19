CAA Signs ‘The Blackening’s’ Dewayne Perkins (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Emmy-nominated actor, writer and comedian Dewayne Perkins for representation.

A Variety 10 Comics to Watch honoree in 2020, Perkins is also known for his work in TV and film, including the upcoming MRC film “The Blackening,” which is set to be released by Lionsgate on June 16. He has also starred in the Disney+ special “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” and the Amazon Prime Video animated series “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.”

Perkins co-produced and stars in “The Blackening,” which he co-wrote with Tracy Oliver. The horror-comedy premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and is inspired by a 3Peat comedy sketch of the same name, written by Perkins, that aired on Comedy Central in 2018. “The Blackening” also stars Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah and James Preston Rogers.

Perkins also served as a writer and co-executive producer on “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” and as a co-executive producer on “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” His television writing credits also include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Saved by the Bell,” “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and “The Amber Ruffin Show,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding writing for a variety series category. He is currently adapting Hasbro’s “Clue” and a Fox animated series and recently co-wrote the HBCU comedy “Homecoming” with Oliver and Kevin A. Garnett for Sony.

As an actor, he’s recurred on “The Upshaws,” “Shermans Showcase” and “Saved by the Bell.”

In addition to CAA, Perkins continues to be represented by Artists First; Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham; and Coakley Public Relations.