Dermot Mulroney, Shane Paul McGhie and Kim Coates Join ‘The Getback’ Alongside Theo Rossi

Dermot Mulroney, Shane Paul McGhie and Kim Coates will be joining Tubi’s actioner “The Getback” alongside the previously-announced Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Luke Cage”).

Rossi leads the film as Mal Cooper, a bounty hunter who must retrieve a con artist criminal accountant and keep him alive. Upon finding the criminal, the two have to work together to escape cops and mercenaries on a mission to kill them.

Mulroney is joining the film as Chief Joe Milazzo, Cooper’s ex-employer. His credits include “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “August: Osage County,” “Young Guns” and the upcoming horror film “Scream VI.”

McGhie is also part of “The Getback” ensemble, having acted previously with Rossi in the film “American Skin.” McGhie has also worked on “Deputy,” “What Men Want” and “Unbelievable.”

Coates is joining the cast after having played opposite Rossi in “Sons of Anarchy.” Coates is also featured in “Bad Blood,” “Goon,” “Godless” and the upcoming mini-series “White House Plumbers.”

Also part of “The Getback” cast are Ryan Francis, Erin O’Brian, Ritchie Montgomery, Jessica Harthcock, Mark Valeriano, Jusstone Jackson and Laura Linn.

Jared Cohn (“Vendetta,” “Deadlock”) is directing “The Getback” with Chad Law (“Drive Hard,” “Hero Wanted”) and Garry Charles (“Welcome To Acapulco,” “Agenda: Payback”) writing the screenplay. The film is produced by Demetrius Stear, Jubal Ace Kohn, Carolina Brasil and Chadwick Struck. Daniel Figueiredo, Ryan Francis, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Frederico Rezende-Bastos, Jon Lootens and Chad Law are executive producing the feature film. “The Getaway” marks the first of a four-film deal between Tubi and Mutiny Films.

Tubi plans to release “The Getback” in 2023.