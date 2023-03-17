Denzel Washington in Talks to Join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Denzel Washington is in final negotiations to join Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator” sequel, reteaming after 2007’s “American Gangster.”

If the deal closes, the two-time Academy Award winner would join newly minted Oscar nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, whose participation in the project broke Thursday.

The sequel follows 2000’s blockbuster hit “Gladiator,” which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture. It earned $460 million at the box office, and now Scott is returning to direct and produce the sequel.

The original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel. Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

Deadline was first to report news of Washington’s potential involvement.

