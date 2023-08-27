Denis Villeneuve Teases Possible ‘Dune 3’: ‘There Are Words on Paper’

Denis Villeneuve still wants to explore the world of Arrakis after “Dune: Part Two.”

In a recent interview with Empire, the director shared his hopes for a third installment in the sci-fi epic film series, saying, “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream.”

On his plans for “Dune: Part Three,” Villeneuve teased, “I will say, there are words on paper.”

“Dune: Part Three” would be based on “Dune Messiah,” the direct sequel to “Dune” author Frank Herbert’s 1965 original novel. Herbert wrote five sequels in total, including “Children of Dune” and “God Emperor of Dune.” Following Herbert’s death in 1986, his son Brian published several prequel novels and sequels in the “Dune” universe.

“’Dune Messiah’ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve explained. “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of ‘Dune’] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Villeneuve revealed that if his adaptation of “Messiah” does happen, the third film would be his last in the “Dune” franchise. “After that the books become more… esoteric,” he said.

On the horizon, Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” will continue the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he teams up with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to exact revenge on those who destroyed his family. In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, the “Dune: Part Two” cast includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and more.

The sequel has been delayed to March 15, 2024, due to the ongoing dual strikes.